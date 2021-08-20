LadyLand: Christina Aguilera to headline queer music festival

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera continues to demonstrate her LGBTQIA+ allyship with a headlining performance at the LadyLand Festival.

The outdoor queer music and Pride party event takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11. The event was started in 2018 by Ladyfag, a New York City-based performer and events producer.

Chairlift co-founder and Grammy-nominated producer Caroline Polachek is also set to perform, along with “Move Ya Body” singer Nina Sky, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria and more.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has long been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2019, she received the HRC Ally for Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign and was honored at the 2003 GLAAD Media Awards for the video for her signature song, “Beautiful,” that depicts a gay couple and transgender people.

Tickets for LadyLand go on sale today.

