Lady Gaga's stolen dogs returned safe and sound; robbers still at large

Lady Gaga‘s two stolen French bulldogs have been found safe, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

The dogs, Gustav and Koji, were turned into the LAPD’s Olympic Station, not Hollywood Division where they were taken, by a woman who found them, ABC News has learned. She is reportedly not involved.

The dogs were unharmed and reunited with Gaga’s representatives. The perpetrators have not been caught and are still being searched for, according to police.

As previously reported, the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was out walking her three dogs when he was approached late Wednesday by two people who shot Fischer and took two of the dogs. The third, Asia, escaped and was later recovered.

Fischer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries; he is currently stable and is expected to recover.

It’s not clear the kidnappers knew they were Lady Gaga’s dogs. There have been a number of thefts of French bulldogs in Los Angeles in recent months.

The pop superstar, who was not in the country at the time, had offered $500,000 as reward for the safe return of the dogs, no questions asked.

By Alex Stone, Mark Osborne & Vera Drymon

