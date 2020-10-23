Lady Gaga's "Shallow" covered by Garth Brooks & his wife Trisha Yearwood

While some of Lady Gaga‘s songs have a country feel to them — “Million Reasons,” in particular — she has yet to see one of her songs officially recorded and released as a single by a country star, until now. And it’s not just one star, it’s two.

Country music icon Garth Brooks and his wife, chart-topping country star Trisha Yearwood, have teamed up to record their take on Gaga’s Oscar-winning A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow,” which of course topped the charts in March of 2019 in its original version by Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Garth and Trisha first covered the song during Garth’s Facebook Live series “Inside Studio G,” and then a few days later on a CBS TV special. Fans loved it so much that they couple decided to record it for Garth’s new album, FUN, which is coming out November 20.

As of now, you can only hear the duet on Amazon Music, which is the exclusive streaming platform for Garth’s catalog.

Garth is no stranger to recording songs by artists outside the country genre: In 1991, he topped the country chart with his version of Billy Joel‘s song “Shameless,” and in 1998, he did the same with his take on Bob Dylan‘s song “To Make You Feel My Love.”

By Andrea Dresdale

