Lady Gaga’s long-awaited ‘Chromatica’ remix album due this Friday

Interscope

It’s been in the works for quite some time — and teased as far back as April — but Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica remix album is finally seeing the light of day this Friday.

Titled Dawn of Chromatica, the project is described as a “reinvention” of Gaga’s 2020 album, Chromatica, which featured the hit singles “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me.” It’s executive-produced by Gaga’s frequent collaborator, Bloodpop, with contributing artists that include Charli XCX, Ashnikko, Dorian Electra and Rina Sawayama.

Earlier this month, Gaga tweeted, “The Chromatica remix album is so f**king fuego,” followed by the mind-blown emoji. She added, “Music is life.”

Here’s the track listing for Dawn of Chromatica:

“Alice” (LSDXOXO Remix)

“Stupid Love” (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)

“Rain on Me” (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)

“Free Woman” (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)

“Fun Tonight” (Pabllo Vittar Remix)

“911” (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)

“Plastic Doll” (Ashnikko Remix)

“Sour Candy” (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)

“Enigma” (Doss Remix)

“Replay” (Dorian Electra Remix)

“Sine From Above” (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)

“1000 Doves” (Planningtorock Remix)

“Babylon” (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)

“Babylon” (Haus Labs Version)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.