Lady Gaga’s long-awaited ‘Chromatica’ remix album due this Friday

It’s been in the works for quite some time — and teased as far back as April — but Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica remix album is finally seeing the light of day this Friday.
Titled Dawn of Chromatica, the project is described as a “reinvention” of Gaga’s 2020 album, Chromatica, which featured the hit singles “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me.” It’s executive-produced by Gaga’s frequent collaborator, Bloodpop, with contributing artists that include Charli XCX, Ashnikko, Dorian Electra and Rina Sawayama.
Earlier this month, Gaga tweeted, “The Chromatica remix album is so f**king fuego,” followed by the mind-blown emoji. She added, “Music is life.”
Here’s the track listing for Dawn of Chromatica:
“Alice” (LSDXOXO Remix)
“Stupid Love” (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)
“Rain on Me” (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)
“Free Woman” (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)
“Fun Tonight” (Pabllo Vittar Remix)
“911” (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)
“Plastic Doll” (Ashnikko Remix)
“Sour Candy” (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)
“Enigma” (Doss Remix)
“Replay” (Dorian Electra Remix)
“Sine From Above” (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)
“1000 Doves” (Planningtorock Remix)
“Babylon” (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)
“Babylon” (Haus Labs Version)
