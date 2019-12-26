Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories brand among Amazon best-sellers this holiday season

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus LaboratoriesWhen Lady Gaga decided to launch her Haus Laboratories beauty line on Amazon, she apparently knew what she was doing.

Amazon has announced its U.S. best-sellers for this holiday season, and in the beauty category, one of Gaga's makeup products was among the most popular: Her Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame eyeshadow palette, which costs $35.

According to Amazon, of all the best-selling beauty products, Gaga's was the only makeup item. The rest included an electric toothbrush, a teeth-whitening kit, sunscreen and an acne lotion.

As for best-selling songs on Amazon Music, there's no data for the holiday season overall but among the current best-sellers are Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Memories" by Maroon 5, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, and the Frozen II soundtrack.

