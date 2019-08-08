Lady Gaga's first campaign for Haus Laboratories promotes beauty brand's message of inclusivity

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga's venture into the beauty industry is another way the star is igniting self-expression and boosting inclusivity, not only in her fan base, but throughout the world.

In Gaga's first campaign for her new brand Haus Laboratories, she enlisted a diverse cast of talented faces to showcase this mission.

"Beauty is often represented in chains. Part of our intention is to inspire self-acceptance, to inspire bravery, to inspire self-invention, with or without makeup," Gaga told ABC's Good Morning America in a statement.

"We really want people to feel free and to love themselves, no matter how you identify," Gaga's statement continued. "What was so important to me through this whole process is that, when people saw what we were 'selling,' they didn't feel like we were just selling makeup. This is a party where everyone is invited. Everyone is invited to break all the rules!"

The models featured in the campaign include gender-fluid twins Jake and Joseph Dupont. Gaga made sure to emphasize the true meaning behind the campaign when they arrived on set, according to the Dupont twins.

"She welcomed us to the team by introducing us all to one another and made sure we understood why the campaign is not just about makeup, it is about how our individual identities come together and tie into the core message of 'beauty is how you see yourself,'" Joseph said.

Haus Laboratories is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will officially launch in September.

