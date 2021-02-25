Lady Gaga's dad says the family is "sick over" robbery of Gaga's dogs

Gaga with Koji; MPI67/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta says the entire family is “just sick over” the terrible incident Wednesday night in which Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and two of her three French bulldogs were stolen.

Fischer is expected to recover; Gaga is now offering a $500,000 reward for the return of Koji and Gustavo, no questions asked. Speaking to the New York Post, Germanotta said, “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible. It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Germanotta said he’d already spoken “several times” with his daughter, who’s in Rome filming a movie. He says he told a distraught Gaga to “be strong” and remember that the two Frenchies are “together” and are “comforting each other.”

Gaga’s third Frenchie, Miss Asia, managed to escape and was later recovered.

Meanwhile, a source tells Entertainment Tonight, “Lady Gaga is beside herself about this situation. Ryan is not only her dog walker, but also her friend. She is horrified that this happened.”

“Her dogs are her babies and she is completely devastated and sickened by this,” the source continues. “She feels somewhat helpless because she is far away in Italy, but is doing everything she can and praying for Ryan, Koji and Gustavo.”

By Andrea Dresdale

