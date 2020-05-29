Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' is here: "I hope [people] listen to this record…and dance through all their pain"

Norbert Schoerner

Norbert SchoernerLittle Monsters, rejoice! After years of waiting -- Lady Gaga's Chromatica is finally here, and from the way she describes it, making the album was just as good as several years of therapy.

In Gaga's lengthy interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she revealed that she didn't understand why she was writing such upbeat dance music while she was in a depressive spiral over things in her personal life -- including the feeling that, in the eyes of the public, her fame had robbed her of her humanity.

"On a subconscious level, I was experiencing joy, while consciously, I was experiencing an immense amount of depression as a result of this...lack of feeling like a human...," she told Lowe. "So this album is about...'How do I get back to people and go, like, 'Hey, I'm over here! I'm a person. I'm not a celebrity!'"

"In a way...I was just sleeping through life and I was just angry -- so angry. And then you find gratitude," she notes. "'Look at the love I have around me. Look at the friends that I have that cared!'...it just made me more of a fighter."

It's that journey -- back to personhood and to womanhood -- that's Gaga sings about on Chromatica.

"I can't wait to dance with people to this music..." she told Lowe. "Until then, I hope that they listen to this record and go on -- not only my personal journey with me and dance through all the pain -- but also go through their own journey and dance through all their pain."

"If you're listening to this album and you're suffering in any type of way, just know that suffering...is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken," Gaga tells fans. "You are connected to the whole world."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.