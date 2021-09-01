Lady Gaga’s charity teams with ‘Words with Friends’ for #BeKind21 campaign

Courtesy Zynga

If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you may want to have some Words with Friends today.

Gaga’s charity, the Born This Way Foundation, has teamed up with a number of partners, including Zynga’s super-popular game, Words with Friends, to promote its annual #BeKind campaign, now in its fourth year. Today, September 1, the Word of the Day on Words with Friends is “Kindness,” in honor of the campaign, which encourages players to sign up to practice kindness for 21 days.

Specifically, the #BeKind21 campaign is asking participants to pledge to do one act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21 to build “kinder, more connected communities” that “foster mental wellness.”

Words with Friends is one of 400 non-profit organizations, businesses, communities and school districts that are coming together for #BeKind21. Some of those partners include Duncan Hines, CareBares, Hilton, Indeed, Kate Space, PacSun, MGM Resorts, Under Armour and Zappos.

Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, the president and co-founder of the Born This Way Foundation, says, “We’ve learned from young people that they believe experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places they live, work, and play will help to improve their mental wellness.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.