Lady Gaga’s accused dog kidnappers allegedly followed dog walker for blocks before attack

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

More information is coming out regarding the shooting of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, who was injured during the armed theft of her French bulldogs. The dogs were later returned and five people have been arrested.

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was seriously injured in the attack but has since been discharged from the hospital.

The Associated Press obtained copies of the felony complaints against the accused, which prosecutors submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court last week.

Police say James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 were in the vehicle when they ambushed Fischer and have charged them with attempted murder and robbery. The complaint identifies Jackson as the suspect who shot Fischer.

Prosecutors don’t believe the dogs were targeted because of their famous owner and, instead, claim the trio was actively “looking for French bulldogs” in the West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

Upon spotting Fischer walking the Grammy winner’s three dogs — Asia, Koji and Gustav — on Sunset Boulevard, the trio shut off their vehicle lights and tailed Fisher as he walked down a secluded street.

Prosecutors claim Jackson and White jumped the victim, hitting and choking him as they tried wrestling away the dogs — which resulted in Jackson firing once into Fischer.

The altercation was caught on a doorbell camera.

The court documents allege the three are gang members and go by the names Infant Dice, Lil Gudda and LFace, respectively. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are due back in court on May 11.

Two others were arrested in connection to the case, Harold White, the father of Jaylin White, and Jennifer McBride, who “found” the dogs and tried to claim the $500,000 reward Gaga offered for their safe return.

The two were charged with accessory to attempted murder.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.