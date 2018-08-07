Lady Gaga will be showing her ‘poker face’ at her Las Vegas Residency!

Details of Lady Gaga’s upcoming Las Vegas Residency are finally emerging.

It’s now being revealed that the residency will comprise of TWO different shows, one called ‘Lady Gaga Enigma’ and one called ‘Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano’.

‘Lady Gaga Enigma’ will consist of performances of her pop hits, while ‘Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano’ will be more intimate and offer more stripped down versions of her hits along with some jazz classics.

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018



Both shows are produced and promoted by MGM/Live Nation and will kick off in December at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

