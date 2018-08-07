Lady Gaga will be showing her ‘poker face’ at her Las Vegas Residency!

Details of Lady Gaga’s upcoming Las Vegas Residency are finally emerging.

It’s now being revealed that the residency will comprise of TWO different shows, one called ‘Lady Gaga Enigma’ and one called ‘Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano’.

‘Lady Gaga Enigma’ will consist of performances of her pop hits, while ‘Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano’ will be more intimate and offer more stripped down versions of her hits along with some jazz classics.


Both shows are produced and promoted by MGM/Live Nation and will kick off in December at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

What artists do you want to see have a Las Vegas residency?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Calum Scott Live from the 979 WRMF Listener Lounge Does Beyonce steal from other artists??? This woman claims she’s in a serious relationship…. with a ghost! We’ve Got A New Colonel Of Chicken! Miley and Liam Won’t Be Walking Down The Aisle…Like Ever. These Celebrities Are Rejecting Social Media!
Comments