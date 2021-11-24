Lady Gaga “utterly speechless” over her and Tony Bennett’s six Grammy nods for ‘Love for Sale’

@kelseybennett333

Lady Gaga‘s previous collaboration with Tony Bennett, the album Cheek to Cheek, won them a Grammy, so it’s no surprise that their new joint album, Love for Sale, has been nominated as well.

Well, it’s a surprise to Gaga, evidently.

Reacting to the news that the project — which has been announced as Bennett’s final album — received six Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Gaga wrote on Instagram, “I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics.”

Gaga also said she congratulated Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s, on the nominations and revealed, “He could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz — a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.”

“This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did,” she continued. “At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.”

“Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music,” Gaga concluded. “I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?”

Love for Sale was nominated for Album of the Year and Traditional Pop Album of the Year, while “I Get a Kick Out of You,” one of its tracks, is up for Record of the Year, among other categories.

The Grammys will air January 31 on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.