Lady Gaga unveils original song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, “Hold My Hand”

Lady Gaga﻿’s voice will be heard in the upcoming ﻿Tom Cruise ﻿action thriller Top Gun: Maverick. She announced Wednesday that she performed the track “Hold My Hand” after cryptically tweeting out its lyrics at the start of the week.

It all started on Monday, when the Grammy winner wrote, “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.” The tweet energized her fanbase because the lyrics didn’t match any other her previous songs. Then, the next day, she tweeted out, “Why’d you take so long to tell me you need me.”

She kept the chain of mysterious lyrics going on Wednesday by sharing an image of handwritten lyrics, which spell out “I see that you’re bleeding / You don’t need to show me again.”

It then culminated with her exciting reveal, that she appears on the soundtrack for Top Gun: Maverick. Her song “Hold My Hand” arrives May 3 and is available to pre-save now.

Reports sparked last week that she wrote a song for the action flick after a fan stumbled upon a purported movie poster that credits Gaga in the “music by” section and shared a video of it to his Twitter. Her name was sandwiched between composers Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 27.

