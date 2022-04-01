Lady Gaga to perform on the Grammy Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

Get ready, Little Monsters, because Lady Gaga is going to take over the Grammy stage.

﻿Variety ﻿reports that Mother Monster is the latest artist to join an already jam-packed, star-studded performance lineup on music’s biggest night this Sunday.

It’s already a big night for Gaga, because she’s been nominated for five awards: Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her ﻿Tony Bennett ﻿collaborative work ﻿Love for Sale﻿, as well as Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Performance, and Best Music Video for their song “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

While it’s unknown if Bennett will join Gaga on the Grammy stage because of his health, the two previously took it over in 2014 to perform “Cheek to Cheek.” The legendary crooner is battling Alzheimer’s Disease and last performed with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall over the summer. That concert aired on CBS, titled One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Aside from the “Applause” singer, other artists slated to perform at the upcoming Grammys are Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and many others.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

