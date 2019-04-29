Lady Gaga to launch her beauty line on the Las Vegas Strip

ABC/Rick RowellFor months now, it's been rumored that Lady Gaga is planning to launch a beauty line, but now there's confirmation. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Haus Beauty will arrive in late May in a boutique that's currently being built at Park MGM Grand, where Gaga has her Las Vegas residency.

The location of the boutique was previously used as a store to sell merchandise from all the Park MGM performers, including Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson, and Cher.

In December, Gaga's company applied to trademark the Haus Beauty brand, whose name is a play on her creative team, Haus Gaga. There's now an under-construction HausBeauty.com website and YouTube channel.

Gaga's Enigma and Jazz & Piano residency resumes with six dates from May 30 through June 4; that's apparently when the boutique will open.

In other Gaga Vegas news, her current residency is booked through November 3, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal says she's going to announce another run in late December, including a New Year's Eve performance.

