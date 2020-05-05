Lady Gaga to deliver commencement remarks on YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual ceremony

Norbert Schoerner

Norbert SchoernerAnother virtual star-studded graduation ceremony has been announced -- and this one can boast the participation of Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and President and Mrs. Obama.

YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 will premiere Saturday, June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel and the Learn@Home site. The full schedule of who is speaking or performing, and when, will be available on the Learn@Home site beginning on May 17.

Lady Gaga will be among the stars delivering inspirational commencement speeches, along with the Obamas, BTS, activist Malala Yousafzai, the CEO of Google, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Other stars who'll appear include Alicia, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, and YouTube creators like Jackie Aina, Dude Perfect and Heath Hussar.

BTS will also be one of the performers at the event's virtual grad night afterparty.

The announcement of YouTube's event follows the news that The Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, H.E.R., Bad Bunny and, yes, President Obama, will participate in the multi-network primetime special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, which will air May 16 at 8 p.m ET/PT on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

In addition, as previously reported, Miley Cyrus will sing "The Climb" at Facebook Watch's #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which will also feature Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Jennifer Garner, among others. That streams May 16.

