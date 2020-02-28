Lady Gaga teases new album after 'Stupid Love' release: “We are definitely dancing”

Interscope RecordsWith the release of her new track “Stupid Love” on Friday, Lady Gaga is dancing again.

The singer tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily that the catchy, energetic tune is indicative of her new album’s vibe.

“We are definitely dancing,” she says, adding that she “put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.”

Gaga says her goal for her follow-up to 2016’s Joanne is pretty simple.

“I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day,’” she explains.

She worked with producers Max Martin and Bloodpop, among other collaborators, to make sure she created the "dopest" music possible.

“There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me," Gaga says.

The album, rumored to be titled Chromatica, does not yet have a release date.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.