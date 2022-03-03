Lady Gaga tapped to present at the Oscars later this month

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Lady Gaga may not have scored an Oscar nomination this year for her performance in the film House of Gucci, but she is a past Oscar winner, so it’s no surprise that she’s been tapped to participate in this year’s ceremony anyway.

Gaga will be a presenter at the 94th Oscars, which will air live March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Other presenters for the evening include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner, Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn.

Gaga is also co-hosting Elton John‘s annual Oscar Viewing Party, so perhaps she’ll be presenting one of the categories that are controversially being handed out ahead of the live telecast, and then edited into the final product. Among those categories are two that Gaga could definitely speak to: Makeup and Hairstyling, and Music (Original Score).

More presenters will be announced in the coming days. The leading nominee for this year’s Oscars is Jane Campion‘s western drama The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel and conflicted cowboy. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will co-host the March 27 ceremony.

