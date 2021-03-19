Lady Gaga shows off Grammy flowers, reportedly "sees a future" with boyfriend

Lady Gaga tweeted that she was watching the Grammys last Sunday night from Italy, where she’s filming her new movie, but she hasn’t really reacted to the fact that she actually won — off-camera, during the pre-show ceremony.

Gaga’s now posted a photo of herself sitting on the carpet of what looks like super-elegant room, with a massive floral arrangement behind her. In the caption, she notes that the flowers came courtesy of her manager, Bobby Campbell, to mark the fact that she and Ariana Grande won the Grammy for Best Duo/Group Performance, for “Rain on Me.”

“Thank you Bobby for not only being my manager but my family. You sent me flowers to my room the day after our 12th Grammy win, on the set of Ridley Scott’s movie House of Gucci,” she writes. “I’m eternally grateful to you for your love, talent, determination and forever friendship. Art perpetuates beauty. Beauty is a symptom of the force that is nature. You are a force of nature, I love you.”

Campbell wrote back in the comments that Gaga is “forever my muse and inspiration.”

As for that other important man in her life, boyfriend Michael Polansky, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the two are “super in love,” and in fact, Gaga’s been telling friends that “she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down.” The source adds, “Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael.”

Finally, if you want to know more about the woman who Gaga is portraying in the movie House of Gucci, Discovery+ is streaming the true crime documentary Lady Gucci: The Story of Patrizia Reggiani on Sunday.

By Andrea Dresdale

