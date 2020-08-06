Lady Gaga shares behind-the-scenes of "Rain on Me" video with Ariana Grande

Brandon Bowen

In honor of the seven MTV VMA nominations for “Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga has shared a special behind-the-scenes look at making the video with Ariana Grande.

“I’m still glowing from all of the love for “Rain On Me” from the VMAs! So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video,” Gaga wrote alongside the clip on Instagram.

Ariana commented, “woooooow i love u so much.”

The behind-the-scenes glimpse opens with Gaga talking about her vision for the video. “What I really wanna do in this video so much is celebrate women and I wanna show people how to do it,” she says.

The clip also shows Gaga and Ariana rehearsing the video’s major dance number — and the moments after Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana with her nail while dancing. “Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It’s an honor, I hope it scars,” Ariana jokes.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.