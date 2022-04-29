Lady Gaga shares 10-second clip of new ‘Top Gun’ sequel song

Interscope

You may feel the need for speed when it comes to wanting Lady Gaga to release her new Top Gun sequel song “Hold My Hand,” but for now, you’ll have to be satisfied with a brief snippet.

The star posted a 10-second clip of the tune Friday on Instagram: All we hear are big drumbeats and Gaga singing, “I won’t let go till the end.” She paired the snippet with a black-and-white video of herself sitting under the wing of a prop plane with the letters LG on it.

According to the lyrics she revealed earlier this week, that line of the ballad is part of a verse that goes, “But if you decide to/ I’ll ride in this life with you/ I won’t let go till the end.”

The song arrives in full on May 3, while the film, Top Gun: Maverick, hits theaters May 27.

While announcing the song, Gaga wrote on Instagram, “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

She added, “I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. Gaga also described the track as “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.”

