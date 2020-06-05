Lady Gaga sets record on Dance/Electronic Songs chart with latest tracks

Interscope Records

Lady Gaga's collaborations with Ariana Grande and K-pop group BLACKPINK have helped her set a new record on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

"Rain On Me," Gaga's song with Ariana, has jumped from #22 on the chart to number one, while "Sour Candy," her track with BLACKPINK, has debuted at number eight. With those two top 10s, Gaga is now the female star with the most top 10s in the history of the chart, which started in January of 2013.

Gaga has six top 10s. She was previously tied with Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding and Nicki Minaj, who each have five.

Incidentally, the #22 to #1 jump is also the biggest in the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart's history. It breaks the record set by Gaga herself in 2013, when her single "Applause" vaulted from #15 to number one.

"Rain On Me" is Ariana's second number-one on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, following 2014's "Break Free," her collab with Zedd.

Gaga's new album, Chromatica, is expected to debut at number one when the new album chart comes out on Sunday.

