Lady Gaga says she was "too ashamed" to hang out with Ariana Grande at first

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga says she admires Ariana for her “ability to move on” from difficult times in her life. At the time, Gaga was struggling with forgiving herself for past behaviors and attempting to move on from previous traumas.

“When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not,” Gaga recalls. “And she was like, 'You're going to be okay. Call me, here's my number.' And she was so persistent.”

After initially resisting Ariana’s offer because she was “too ashamed,” she says Ariana eventually “called me on my sh**.”

“She was like, 'You're hiding'. And I was like, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding,’” Gaga says. “And then this friendship blossomed."

Chromatica is set for a May 29 release. "Rain on Me" drops at midnight.

