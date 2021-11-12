Lady Gaga says making ‘House of Gucci’ was “the greatest time in my life”

MGM

Lady Gaga has had plenty of career highlights over the past 13 years or so, including winning an Oscar, performing at multiple award shows, touring the world and singing with everyone from Elton John to Tony Bennett. But according to her, the experience she had making her new movie tops them all.

In Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci, Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family and then had her husband Maurizio Gucci killed after he dumped her for another woman. Gaga tells The New York Times that after the film was completed, she was “really emotional” that the experience was over..

“I joke with Ridley all the time, but I really experienced some type of attachment panic when I left set, I missed him so much,” Gaga explains. “I felt the way Patrizia felt, a life without Gucci was not a life worth living. The greatest time in her life was being a Gucci, and I can say to you, being done with this film, that the greatest time in my life was being a Gucci.”

“That’s how art and life line up,” she adds. “Ridley’s life is a masterpiece, and you’re lucky if you get to be a part of it.”

Gaga also addresses the headlines she’s made for stating that while making the movie, she stayed in character all the time, speaking in Patrizia’s Italian accent even when she wasn’t filming.

“It’s like muscle memory, so that when you’re in the scene, the accent is not in the way of the visceral quality of what’s happening in the room,” she says, explaining that she wanted to sound totally natural without thinking about it.. “It would have been harder for me to go in and out of character on set than to stay in it.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.