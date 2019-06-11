Lady Gaga romance rumors may have contributed Bradley/Irina split, source says

ABC/Ed Herrera

ABC/Ed HerreraBradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may have been drifting apart anyway, but a source tells People that all those Lady Gaga romance rumors definitely made matters worse.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help, especially with his constant travels [promoting A Star Is Born],” the source says.

The insider adds, “He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga, but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time.”

Bradley and Gaga really got the rumor mill churning following their intimate performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars earlier this year. Gaga shot down the rumors at the time, saying the two were simply channeling their characters from the film.

Bradley and Irina, who had been together four years and shared a two-year-old daughter, had apparently been having relationship troubles for a while.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship, few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source says.

