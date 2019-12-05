Lady Gaga reveals her plans for the next decade include new music and motherhood

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellAs this decade comes to a close, Lady Gaga is revealing her plans for the next one.

In a YouTube video with popular beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, Gaga reveals new music -- and motherhood -- may be on the way.

"More music. Not retiring anytime soon," Gaga said while discussing her goals for the 2020s, adding, "All kinds of different music. I wanna do more movies. I wanna have babies. And I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams."

She also said to expect the unexpected, because when she gets inspired, she acts on it immediately.

"I'm living my inspirations right now, in this moment," she said. "So I couldn't tell you over the next decade, like, skydiving or something like that. When I get inspired, I do things right away.”

Gaga adds. “There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade; I just don't know exactly what they are...which is why they will be extra crazy."

