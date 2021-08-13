Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

James Devaney/GC Images

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why.

The website Collider, which originally reported on Gaga’s Bullet Train casting, is now reporting that it was true at the time. However, as COVID-19 wrecked shooting schedules across the industry, Collider reports that Gaga had to drop out of Bullet Train because she had to start preparing to shoot another movie, House of Gucci. Collider reports that the part Gaga was meant to play in Bullet Train has now been taken over by Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train, which is due out April 8, 2022, is an action thriller that stars Pitt as one of a group of assassins who board a bullet train in Tokyo, with their individual missions are all connected in some way. According to Collider, Bullock will play the role of Maria Beetle, Pitt’s handler.

As for Gaga’s House of Gucci, that film, co-starring Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons, will debut November 21 and is expected to be a major awards contender. Before that, though, Gaga will release Love for Sale, her joint album with Tony Bennett, on October 1. Earlier this week, she also teased a long-rumored Chromatica remix album.

