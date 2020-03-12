Lady Gaga remains the only solo woman to top 'Billboard's' Dance/Electronic chart

Norbert Schoerner

Following the news that Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" has become her highest-debuting single in nine years on the Billboard Hot 100, the song is doing even better in the club.

"Stupid Love" has debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. It's the second time she's topped that chart, following "Applause" back in 2013.

As Billboard notes, since the chart began -- in January 2013 -- Gaga is still the only female artist to have hit the top of this particular chart solo, without any other acts joining her.

For example, "The Middle" was number one for weeks, but that song was credited to Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey, not just Maren Morris. And the song "Closer" was also number one for weeks, but that's credited to The Chainsmokers and Halsey, not Halsey herself.

Meanwhile, Gaga's 2008 debut album The Fame has returned to number one on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. It currently holds the record for most weeks -- 109 to be specific -- on top of that chart, which started in 2001.

