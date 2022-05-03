Lady Gaga releases new song “Hold My Hand” from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Interscope Records

After teasing the track, Lady Gaga finally released her new song “Hold My Hand” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick on Tuesday.

Gaga’s vocals are the star of the show in this ballad where she instills a message of hope, encouragement, and support.

“So cry tonight / But don’t you let go of my hand,” the pop star pleads in the chorus. “You can cry every last tear / I won’t leave ’til I understand / Promise me, just hold my hand.”

Last week, Gaga took to social media to share the artwork for “Hold My Hand” and revealed that she’d been “been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes,” she explained in the caption. “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

“Hold My Hand,” which was produced by Gaga, Bloodpop, and Benjamin Rice, is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.