Lady Gaga pulls out of Wednesday's Las Vegas 'Enigma' show due to illness

PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts

PRNewsfoto/MGM ResortsThe same day Elle magazine released a new interview with Lady Gaga in which she talks about her various physical and mental ailments, she was forced to cancel a performance of her Las Vegas residency show Enigma due to illness.

On Twitter, Gaga posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch with her hand over her face, an IV drip in her arm, and some kind of breathing apparatus in her mouth. She captioned it, "I'm so devastated I can't perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad. I never want to let you down."

"I'm just too weak and ill to perform tonight," the caption continued. "I love you, little monsters. I'll make it up to you. I promise."

Gaga's next show is scheduled for Friday -- no word on whether or not she'll be able to perform. She also has a show on November 9, and then a break before returning for three shows at the end of December.

In the Elle interview, Gaga tells Oprah, "I have PTSD. I have chronic pain. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I’m on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive."

"But you know what, Oprah?" she continues. "I kept going, and that kid out there or even that adult out there who’s been through so much, I want them to know that they can keep going, and they can survive, and they can win their Oscar."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.