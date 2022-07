Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has officially returned to the stage for her long awaited Chromatica Tour, and she brought her invisible shield along with her. What did I just watch?

CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video pic.twitter.com/zSQiF9Me79 — 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 (@noah3020) July 18, 2022

Seriously, I’ve watched this video like 12 times and can’t figure it out.