Lady Gaga praises healthcare workers for care they gave a "very important member" of her family

Lady Gaga has revealed that she’s a huge supporter of front-line healthcare workers, not just because of all they’ve been doing for everyone nationwide amid the pandemic, but because of how they helped her family personally.

In the new issue of People magazine, Gaga is asked what’s given her hope this past year. She replies, “I got to be honest. I’m about to cry…because it’s really — it’s doctors, it’s nurses, it’s essential workers.”

“I haven’t spoken to this person about speaking about this publicly, but I will tell you that a very important member of my family was very, very ill recently and in the hospital for almost two months,” Gaga continues.

“I was in the ICU by myself many times because you can’t go in with more than one person, if you can go in at all. I have never [before] seen the heroic acts of bravery that I witnessed, watching these doctors and nurses and people that were cleaning at the hospitals,” the star gushes.

And Gaga insists that her relative didn’t receive any VIP treatment because of who she is, either.

“They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared for me, who — I assure you, nobody could even recognize me behind all the gear that I had on,” she notes. “They just said, ‘How are you doing? How is your family? Is everything okay? Can we do anything?'”

In addition to health care workers, Gaga has also worked to promote the recovery of small businesses amid the pandemic.

As she explains, “My father runs a restaurant, and I’ve seen the true heartache it’s caused him — and watching the way that restaurant owners have suffered is something my family knows intimately.”

