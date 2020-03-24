Lady Gaga postpones release of 'Chromatica,' reveals she had a "secret Coachella set lined up"

Lady Gaga has said in a number of interviews that her new album Chromatica is very upbeat...so maybe it's not surprising that she's decided to delay its release due to COVID-19.

On her socials, she writes, "While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

"Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," she continues, adding that she wants to focus attention on the need for medical equipment, financial support and meals.

Noting that her shows in Las Vegas from April 30 to May 11 have been postponed, she writes, "I'm hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue...I also definitely plan to see you all on the road for my Chromatica Ball [tour] this summer."

"I had so many thing planned for us to celebrate together...I had a secret Coachella set lined up and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon," she continues.

"To my fans...I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base...as a family...we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks, so I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times."

Gaga goes on to say that when the album does arrive later this year, "I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME."

