Lady Gaga plays impromptu late-night set at Las Vegas restaurant

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las VegasLady Gaga is seriously spoiling her Las Vegas fans.

As if her residency and new Haus of Gaga fashion exhibit aren't enough, the singer took the stage Sunday night for a surprise performance at a Sin City restaurant.

Right after her Jazz & Piano show at Park MGM, Gaga joined her Jazz & Piano bandleader Brian Newman for his “After Dark” set at NoMad Restaurant. She showed up just before midnight wearing a sparkly low-cut blue gown with matching sequined pillbox hat and performed six songs.

“How’s everybody doing tonight?” Gaga asked the crowd, according to Billboard. “Well, I sang for two and half hours so this sh** we are about to do is f****** irresponsible.”

Gaga performed standards including “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “Orange Colored Sky” “Ev’ry Time Say Goodbye,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Fun fact: Gaga and Brian Newman have the same Miles Davis trumpet tattoo on their arms, based on a sketch by Tony Bennett. Newman was Gags's bandleader and trumpeter for her Grammy-winning 2014 Cheek to Cheek duets album with Bennett. Bennett also co-produced her version of “La Vie En Rose” for the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

