Lady Gaga opens up about being sexually assaulted as a teenager, subsequent “psychotic break”

(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Lady Gaga is ready to share her painful story of being a survivor of sexual assault.

Speaking on Oprah and Prince Harry‘s Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, the “Rain on Me” singer opened up about being assaulted as a teenager in the episode “Say It Out Loud.”

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the [music] business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music.” Gaga, now 35, recalled through tears, saying she believed the threat.

“They didn’t stop,” she continued. “They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I… don’t even remember.”

Gaga adds her abuser had impregnated her.

“The person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick ’cause I’d been… abused. I was locked away in a studio for months,” the Oscar winner recalled, saying the memory triggered a pain and numbness that came rushing back years later and led to a “total psychotic break” because the pain refused to go away on its own.

The A Star Is Born actress added, “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Gaga says she was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which allowed her to start the “slow rise” toward healing, a process that took two and a half years.

“It all started to slowly change,” she assured.

The Grammy winner declined naming the man who assaulted her, only saying, “I do not ever want to face that person again.”

