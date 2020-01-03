Lady Gaga nominated for Artist of the Decade at the Dorian Awards by LGBTQ critics society

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga is among the nominees for this year Dorian Awards, given out annually by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gaga is a nominee for Wilde Artist of the Decade. Her competition includes Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Pose star Billy Porter, Glee, American Horror Story, Feud and Pose creator Ryan Murphy, and Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper are also nominated for TV Musical Performance of the Year for their steamy "Shallow" duet at the Oscars. Another nominee in that category is Lizzo, for her performance of "Truth Hurts" at the MTV VMAs last year.

And we're not sure how Taylor Swift will feel about this, but her movie CATS is nominated for Campy Film of the Year, along with Greta, Knives Out, Ma and Serenity.

The winners will be announced January 8.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.