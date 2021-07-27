Lady Gaga lookalike spotted competing in the Olympics

Maja Hitij/Getty Images; VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Is Lady Gaga going for the gold?

Fans have spotted the singer’s doppelganger competing in the Tokyo Olympic games, and the internet is having a field day with it.

“Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics,” Gaga Daily tweeted on Monday along with a photo of Jordanian taekwondo fighter Julyana Al-Sadeq, who bears a striking resemblance to the star.

Other tweets and comments flooded in, with one person writing, “lady gaga said ‘f*** grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now.’”

Another referenced Gaga’s oft-quoted phrase during her A Star Is Born promo tour: “There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal.”

And yet another fan tweeted, “Singer, actress, activist and now Olympian! Lady Gaga really does do it all!”

Neither Gaga nor Al-Sadeq has yet to comment on the similarities. Al-Sadeq unfortunately lost to Brazilian fighter Milean Titoneli on Sunday.

