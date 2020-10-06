Lady Gaga leads MTV Europe Music Awards nominees

After sweeping the MTV VMAs in August, Lady Gaga is now the leading nominee for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will air globally on MTV on November 8.
Gaga’s up for seven awards, all of which are for “Rain on Me,” her collaboration with Ariana Grande. BTS and Justin Bieber are the next most-nominated acts, with five nods apiece.
This year’s MTV EMAs have three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good and Best Virtual Live. Voting is now open at mtvema.com.
Other nominees include Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Sam Smith, Katy Perry and Post Malone.
Here’s the full list of nods:
Best Video
Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”
Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake, “Popstar”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS, “Dynamite”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights”
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me” *
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s Love”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS, Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin, Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry, @ Tomorrow Land Around the World
Little Mix, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
