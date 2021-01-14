Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden’s inauguration

JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will lend their voices to President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration next week, performing when he officially becomes the 46th president of the United States, Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Thursday morning.

The announcement detailing participants in the 59th inaugural swearing-in ceremony represents one of the more traditional aspects of Biden’s inauguration, which has been largely altered amid the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate an at-home audience, and faces new concerns over security in the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol last week that left five dead.

Gaga, who appeared on the campaign trail with Biden during the 2020 election and worked with the then-vice president on his “It’s on Us” campaign to combat campus sexual assault, will perform the national anthem when Biden is sworn in, the committee announced.

Lopez, who endorsed Biden and took part in a virtual chat with the president-elect during the campaign, is also slated to give a musical performance at the event.

Wednesday it was announced that a primetime TV special called Celebrating America will air live across a number of networks on Inauguration Day. The 90-minute special will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and other stars throughout the broadcast. Tom Hanks will host.

By Molly Nagle

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.