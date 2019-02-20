Lady Gaga Is Single Again!

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Lady Gaga and her fiance Christian Carino calling things off.

Christian wasn’t by Gaga’s side at the Grammys and the fact that Gaga wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she walked the red carpet made things even more suspicious.

A rep for ‘Mother Monster’ told People magazine, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story.” The couple has been romantically linked since 2017.

Who gets the ring when a couple calls off an engagement?