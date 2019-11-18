Lady Gaga is pretty in pink as bridesmaid at bestie's wedding

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga served as a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding over the weekend.

The singer stood by her longtime makeup artist and Haus Laboratories business partner Sarah Tanno, as she wed Tim Stewart on a beach in Mexico. Gaga wore a silky spaghetti strap mauve dress with high slit and sported bright pink hair.

“Two of my best friends @sarahtannomakeup @timstewart just got married,” Gaga wrote on her Instagram Story. “Time to party!”

Gaga went on to post more photos of the bridal party, as well as video of her dancing with the newlyweds at the reception.

Haus Laboratories, Gaga and Sarah's beauty line, is having its own big day today with the launch of its new holiday collection. The Cosmic Love Holiday Collection, including a bold red sparkle lipstick and Glam Attack metallic crèmes, launches on Amazon at 9 a.m. PT.

