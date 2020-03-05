Get Ready For The Chromatica Ball World Tour! You Better Bring It To Miami, Gaga!!!!

I’m so excited!! She is one of the absolute BEST shows I have ever seen!!!

Lady Gaga has announced “The Chromatica Ball” kicking off July 24th at Paris’s Stade de France before heading to London then to the United States in August.

The dates at this time are limited to August but will more than likely extended through the Fall.

Gaga’s album, Chromatica, is set to be released on April 10th. “Stupid Love,” the first single from the album already has Gaga fans falling head over heels.

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s new single, “Stupid Love?” Are you planning on seeing Lady Gaga if and when she comes to town? It’s a YES YES YES for me!