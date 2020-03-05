Lady Gaga hitting the road with The Chromatica Ball Tour

Live Nation

Live NationOn the heels of last month's release of her new track “Stupid Love,” the first single off her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Lady Gaga is hitting the road.

Gaga has announced she's launching The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances, which will kick off July 24th in Paris, and will end on our shores, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 19.

The Chromatica Ball gets underway at the Stade de France in Paris on July 24, followed by a show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London July 30th.

Gaga will then play Fenway Park in Boston on August 5th; the Rogers Centre in Toronto August 9th and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 14th, before capping off the Ball with a finale at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 19th.

General Tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, March 13th in Paris, London, and Toronto.

General sales for all fans begin Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Ticket info can be found there, or on her official website.

For fans looking hoping for a head start, they can register to try to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan presale, which launches Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m.

Live Nation notes that fans can also access VIP Packages including premium tickets, VIP access and the like by visiting vipnation.com.

Certain Citi cardmembers can get exclusive presale access via Citientertainment.com; those presales begin Tuesday, March 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

Live Nation notes that North American ticket include a CD of Lady Gaga's upcoming Interscope Records release Chromatica, which drops April 10th.

A dollar from each U.S. ticket sold will benefit the Mama Monster's charity, the Born This Way Foundation.