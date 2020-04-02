Lady Gaga has a flustered FaceTime call with Jimmy Fallon about upcoming "big announcement"

NBC

NBCLady Gaga was supposed to make a big announcement via FaceTime on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Much to Jimmy’s confusion, when he got Gaga on the line, the singer appeared flustered and unprepared for the call.

"I can't, Jimmy," Gaga said. "I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry. It's just, like, a really weird time right now. Hello? Jimmy? I can't see you? Am I on TV?"

She started getting a call on another line, while Jimmy tried to push her for more details.

"There's something that you're working on, very big, [it's] going to help people out right now…" he prompted.

She replied, "I can't, I can't, I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make."

Gaga asked Jimmy to call her back Friday, then later called back and pushed the date to Monday, giving only this detail: “It’s for COVID-19.”

Stay tuned for Monday!

