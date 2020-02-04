Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With New BF

Lady Gaga Makes New Romance Instagram Official

Gaga’s “little monsters” are happy about the “Bad Romance” singer finally finding what looks like a romantic relationship with her new beau, Michael Polansky.

Gaga made their relationship, “Instagram official” on Monday evening (February 3) with a picture of her in a bright blue bikini with a fishnet coverup. Gaga sat on Polansky’s lap while enjoying an afternoon cruise.

The confirmation came after her Miami performance on Saturday night, Polansky was spotted talking with Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” Gaga wrote alongside her picture.

What do you think about Gaga’s new guy? I’m thinking she has a type, dark & handsome like the her past loves