Lady Gaga gives us a taste of “Sour Candy,” featuring BLACKPINK

With just one day to go before her album Chromatica arrives, Lady Gaga is giving us a taste of one more track.

The singer released the song “Sour Candy” today, featuring K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The electronic pop track begins with BLACKPINK singing in both English and Korean about how they’re like “sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry,” before Gaga comes in on the chorus.

“I’m hard on the outside/But if you give me time/Then I could make time for your love,” she sings.

Last Friday, Gaga dropped the banger “Rain On Me,” featuring Ariana Grande. That song set a Spotify record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration. The video has surpassed over 53 million views.

By Andrea Tuccillo

