Lady Gaga gives a self-quarantine update with new beau Michael Polansky

Norbert Schoerner

Norbert Schoerner

Lady Gaga may be self-isolating, but she’s not doing it completely alone.

The singer posted an Instagram selfie Tuesday night with her new beau, Michael Polansky, and gave an update on how she’s faring in quarantine.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote.

Gaga added, “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world.”

She also shared a pic on her Instagram Story of her, Polanksy and a pal playing cards together.

Gaga and Polanksy, a tech CEO, were first spotted together at New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Last month, she confirmed their relationship by sharing a cuddly photo of the two on Instagram.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.