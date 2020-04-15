Lady Gaga Gets Oprah, JLo, Taylor Swift & More For Huge Concert This Saturday

We’re taking top-tier artists including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Poehler, Celine Dion, Awkwafina, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, and Chris Martin. It starts with a six-hour livestream that will precede the special featuring Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Don Cheadle, Ellie Goulding, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Jack Black, Jameela Jamil, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Leslie Odom Jr., Liam Payne, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheryl Crow, the Killers,Tim Gunn and many others.

Catch the livestream on April 18 on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Twitch, or Tidal beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The special kicks off at 8 p.m. that night on ABC, NBC, CBS, and the CW and will be broadcast on various global channels as well.