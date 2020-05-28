Lady Gaga fans prank FedEx with 'Chromatica' truck photo

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of a truck wrapped in artwork for her new album Chromatica, and joked that she was "delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world." One Little Monster decided to have some fun with the photo, and the prank paid off big time.

A fan tweeted the photo to both FedEx and its customer service Twitter account @FedExHelp, and captioned it, "This woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time..it read 'PSSYWGN' please do something immediately."

Of course, that particular license plate was actually on the truck that Gaga and Beyonce drove in their epic video for "Telephone" back in 2010. But FedEx's customer service rep evidently hadn't seen that particular video.

"Hello, this is Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible," the @FedExHelp account replied. "Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station."

This, of course, sent Little Monsters into hysterics. One replied, "Lisa I don’t think you want to get involved in international affairs like this, especially with Chromaticans." Another wrote, "Our Mentor wasn't meant to disturb anyone. She was delivering kindness music."

Another one posted a still of Gaga from the "Rain on Me" video, Photoshopped to make it look like she's holding a knife. They wrote, "Dear Lisa, a similar incident has happened to me as well. She was very disrespectful and when I tried to talk to her she threatened to stab me with a knife. I'm still traumatized from that experience."

