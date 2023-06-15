Lady Gaga Fans Calling Her A “Sellout”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Little Monsters are PISSED at Lady Gaga for doing a new ad for a Migraine medicine called Nurtec.

People are calling her a sellout and saying that it’s cringey and it doesn’t make sense because she doesn’t need the money.

Someone wrote quote, “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful. I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it.” More here